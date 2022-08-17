(Sidney) -- It'll be later this fall before another bidletting attempt takes place on the Sidney School District's stadium renovation project.
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board tabled the project after an unsuccessful bidletting last month. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News only half of the project received adequate bid coverage. Plans called for an extensive refurbishment of the district's football stadium and track, with an estimated pricetag of $2.4 million.
"Obviously, an all-weather track with eight lanes--six all the way around," said Hood. "New bleachers and a crow's nest, looking at both either remodeling the existing concession or building new. So, those are the main things. And then, alternates were moving the little league field to a different spot, so that we can put a practice field kind of where the little league field is located. The other big part of that was parking. We purchased the ground close to the stadium for some parking, so that was the other part of it."
Though the project is on hold, Hood hopes for another bidletting attempt in late September or early October.
"We have asked for an extension from a couple of the bids that we thought were good, solid bids," he said. "So, we're waiting on them to get back with us if they'll work with us on extending the possible date for the bid being solid."
The proposed stadium renovation is the final piece of a major construction initiative sparked by a $10 million bond issue approved by Sidney district voters in November, 2019. Hood says punchlist items on the bond issue's other projects--including CTE and gymatorium additions and renovations to Sidney Elementary School--are in the final stages of completion. The superintendent adds a mini open house of sorts takes place during the district's Back to School Night Monday evening.
"People will be in the building for that," said Hood, "so, it'll kind of be a mini one there. But, yeah, we'll try and have something here at the beginning of the year now that those projects are closed to being punched out. They're not officially done yet. We've still got a few little things here and there, but overall, we feel pretty good about where we're at."
In other business, the board approved a two-year tuition agreement with the Hamburg School District, allowing Hamburg's high school students to attend classes at Sidney--with Hamburg covering the transportation costs. The board also approved several staff contracts, including Kasey Wallace as the district's vo-ag instructor and FFA adviser.