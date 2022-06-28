(Sidney) -- A long-awaited day has arrived for Sidney city officials as the new water infrastructure system is entirely online.
That's according to Sidney City Engineer and Olmstead & Perry Engineer Steve Perry, who tells KMA News the city has officially transferred over to the new water plant, tower, and well field. The news comes after over four years of planning and nearly two years of construction. While the city has transitioned to the new system, Perry says slight tweaks are still being made as the new system begins to reach full operation.
"We're in the process of doing adjustments as the system continues to work and making sure it's working as it is designed to meet the demands of the residents there in Sidney," said Perry.
One of the Sidney City Council's goals was to ensure the system was fully operational before the Sidney Rodeo in early August. Perry says with the system in full swing and able to sustain itself, there isn't any apparent need for significant changes moving forward.
During the council's regular meeting Monday night, Perry also provided an update on the ongoing water meter project, which was included in the original USDA funding received in 2017. While the meters don't contribute to the system's ability to operate, Perry says it is still a vital piece to ensure efficiency.
"Some of the meters are old and need to be replaced so that we can get some accurate flow readings within the system there and look for what we kind of call 'un-accounted for water,'" said Perry. "It really just makes the overall system itself from a production standpoint and a billing standpoint, it'll be as efficient as it can."
Now the attention turns to the decommissioning process of the old system, including a wellfield over 100 years old. Perry says the council is still working through the details, including parts of the wellfield that could still serve as a potential water source.
"Just looking at the things that would need to be done to be able to leave that in its condition there -- it's still in artesian condition," said Perry. "So it is still flowing in the sense of providing a water supply and would be used as a water supply there for the local farmstead."
Additionally, the council approved the scope of work for the old water plant decommissioning and a pay request of just over $32,000 to Iseler Demolition for the removal of the old water tower. Perry says he and his firm are proud to be putting the finishing touches on the marathon project.
While a formal timeline for the decommissioning has yet to be set, Perry expects the meter installation project to wrap up by September.