(Sidney) -- A long-awaited water infrastructure project in Sidney is on the cusp of completion.
During a work session Monday, the Sidney City Council held a pair of public hearings, one of which involved the city's water meter installation project. The council also approved a resolution confirming plans, specifications, form of contract, and an estimate for the project. Steve Perry is the City Engineer for Sidney. Perry says the city received one bid on the project from Ferguson Waterworks out of Clive for $205,926. He says the bid is within the city's estimated costs.
"We do have then on the agenda, the next item to 'award,'" said Perry. "Our estimate for this was right at $206,000 so it is within our estimate, so our recommendation would be to award to Ferguson."
The project would include furnishing and installing 550 water meters throughout the city, including a mobile data collector and the meter reading software. By a 4-0 vote, the council approved to award the project to Ferguson Waterworks.
Additionally, Perry says the city's new water treatment plant will go through a start-up phase within the next week.
"We're still on track for final start up on the water treatment plant next week," said Perry. "We plan on here on Tuesday, Wednesday, (and) Thursday as far as Building Crafts and all their (sub-contractors) will be here. So, we will go through that start up beginning Tuesday, and then hopefully by Thursday noon, we're producing water here."
The occasion would mark the final stages of a water project that has been in the works since early 2020.
In other business, the council also held a public hearing to discuss a paving project on Clay Street just to the east of city hall. Perry says the city has two companies that have expressed interest in the project, but no bids were received before Monday's meeting.
"We had actually talked by both of them today (Monday), and Western Engineering indicated they were working on their bid and that they would deliver that tonight," said Perry. "But, we received no bids for the project, so with that we will circle back to both of them tomorrow (Tuesday)."
Perry says Oldcastle Materials and Western Engineering were the two contractors expressing interest. After approving a resolution for plans, specifications, and an estimate for the project, the council took no further action on the proposal.