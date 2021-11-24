(Sidney) -- City officials are calling it "mixed news" for Sidney's water improvement project from Monday.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council received their bi-weekly update on the city's water system improvement project. In the meeting, the council approved a contract extension to Iseler Demolition to demolish the old water tower and Gerald Tank and Steel to finalize the new 150,000-gallon water tower. On a positive note, Mayor Peter Johnson says the water quality of the new system has met the city's standards.
"If you've been following the last few months we've been dealing with getting the tests right, well, we got the tests right," Johnson said. "So the water quality is where it needs to be and meeting our high standards, and we're excited to bring that water to town."
The city had been waiting since early September to reach the required water quality standards.
While the new system is ready for operation, Johnson says another problem has arisen in the public works department--staffing.
"Unfortunately, we've had some departures from the public works department, which kind of hampers our ability to do the change over right now," Johnson said. "So we have the water, and the water is ready to go, we have the facilities, and the facilities are ready to go. The city just needs to make sure we have the personnel on site, that are able to observe the change over."
In light of the resignations, Johnson says those interested have a little under a week to apply for two open public works positions.
"If you're interested, we are accepting applications until November 30th, at 4:30 p.m. at Sidney City Hall," Johnson said. "We're looking for two public works workers, if you have a water certification that would be ideal, but, we are looking for workers."
Johnson says the interview process will begin the following day on December 1st.
Johnson says the city will have to delay the final transfer to the new water system until the spring of 2022. Thus, allowing the new workers to get acquainted with the system and any potential issues during the transfer.