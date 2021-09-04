(Shenandoah) — A Sidney woman faces numerous charges following an incident Friday evening in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of West Thomas Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for a female acting erratic. Following an investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Hope Marie Kalkas for consumption or intoxication in public places, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Kalkas was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,200 bond.