(Shenandoah) – A Sidney woman was booked Friday for a Page County warrant.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Ave for a report that a female had entered an occupied residence and had to be forcefully removed. Authorities identified 30-year-old, Hope Kalkas, of Sidney, and after locating her, police arrested Hope on an outstanding Page County warrant for Failure to Appear.
The persons that had made the original complaint did not wish to press charges. Kalkas was unable to post the $2,000 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.