(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman faces a bevy of charges following her arrest last Tuesday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Casey was arrested after deputies were called to the 200 block of Park Street in Hamburg around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the caller advised the female suspect -- later identified as Casey -- fled the residence and left her eight-year-old child at the scene. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says Casey returned to the scene and allege she had entered three buildings left unoccupied due to natural disaster and attempted to steal items. Authorities say Casey was also found in possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana, and had the eight-year-old child in her care during the crimes.
Ultimately, Casey was charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, two counts of 1st degree theft, a class C felony, three counts of 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony, and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Casey was taken to the Fremont County Jail on no bond until an initial appearance with a magistrate.
The Iowa State Patrol, Fremont County K9 Unit, and Iowa Department of Human Services assisted the Sheriff's Office with the case.