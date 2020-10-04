(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman faces following a recent accident in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Jennifer Susan Akers was arrested Thursday for OWI, drugged driving, and possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited for speeding. Akers was arrested following an investigation into an accident in the 2100 block of Main Street in Sidney. Deputies sent to the accident scene were advised the vehicle had been pulled from the ditch by another vehicle, and was southbound on U.S. Highway 275. A deputy observed a vehicle north of Hamburg traveling at 76 mph, and stopped it in Hamburg.
Akers is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $4,000 bond.