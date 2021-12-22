Ambriea Rose Chandler

Ambriea Rose Chandler

(Bartlett) -- A suspect faces theft and drug charges in Fremont County.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Ambriea Rose Chandler of Sidney was arrested on an active warrant for 4th degree theft in connection with the theft of a cell phone at a Sidney business on December 9th. Chandler was arrested Tuesday after deputies with the county's K-9 unit stopped a 1994 Honda Civic at the intersection of Waubonsie Avenue and Bluff Road near Bartlett.

During the arrest, Fremont County K-9 Roby was deployed for a narcotics sniff. A subsequent search uncovered methamphetamine. Chandler is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.