(Bartlett) -- A suspect faces theft and drug charges in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Ambriea Rose Chandler of Sidney was arrested on an active warrant for 4th degree theft in connection with the theft of a cell phone at a Sidney business on December 9th. Chandler was arrested Tuesday after deputies with the county's K-9 unit stopped a 1994 Honda Civic at the intersection of Waubonsie Avenue and Bluff Road near Bartlett.
During the arrest, Fremont County K-9 Roby was deployed for a narcotics sniff. A subsequent search uncovered methamphetamine. Chandler is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bond.