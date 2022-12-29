(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland's state lawmakers is looking ahead to the next steps following the Glenwood Resource Center's anticipated closing in 2024.
Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. Among the lawmakers gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Session is State Representative David Sieck representing the House's 16th district, including Mills County. Sieck says there is still some back and forth between the U.S. Department of Justice's perspective on state-run institutions and the constituents in his district.
"That those patients need to be put into communities and better services they think and better care, and a lot of the parents love the Glenwood Resource Center," said Sieck. "So, that's been kind of the ongoing problem, because (the parents) were happy with what was going on there and the feds have this new model."
Nonetheless, efforts to move the current residents to other providers or homes began as early as September. Sieck acknowledged it will be a significant effort both logistically and financially.
"There's houses that are being built or being purchased," he said. "And when they can find the right placement and right locations, they're moving all these people out of the center at so many a month or year or however they decide to do it."
Beyond 2024, discussions are already underway about how the several buildings on the 380-acre campus could still be utilized. Sieck says the state has commissioned a study into the best possible uses.
"They're all hooked up with central water, central electricity, central heat and air," said Sieck. "So, how do you take a campus like that and blend it into the city and into the county and get use out of it so it can generate revenue when the state no longer has to deal with it."
However, Sieck says some local entities have already begun considering the property's possibilities.
"I know the Glenwood school system was looking at it and Iowa Western was talking about putting a training type center in there," said Sieck. "So there's a lot of people that are looking at options and what they can do and their might be a lot of housing up there. So, we're not sure yet how it's going to play out but I've been involved in the talks and how it's going to affect us up in Des Moines and what types of funds will be needed."
Sieck was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Thursday morning. You can hear the full interview below: