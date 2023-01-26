(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week.
Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s signature followed the bill’s approval in both the Iowa House and Senate Monday evening. Sieck joined State Representatives Tom Moore and Brent Siegrist is opposing the bill in the House. Sieck gave two reasons for voting against the measure in an interview on KMA’s “Morning Line” program Thursday morning.
“The number one reason is, when I first started my legislative career, I always said I would support my public schools, because that’s all there was in the district,” said Sieck. “That remains true today, even though I’ve heard rumblings of a private or charter school. I felt it was necessary and important to do what I said I was going to do.”
Sieck’s second reason deals with the program’s estimated costs.
“The costs of this three years at, like, over $300 million to me was a concern,” said Sieck. “We have so many issues in the state that need money, and that’s a lot of money to be putting into a project. I just had concerns over how that was going to play out.”
The Glenwood Republican says he wasn’t concerned that the bill was passed after rules in the Iowa House were changed, allowing the measure to bypass the House Appropriations Committee.
“Like it or not, they’ve been pushing this type of agenda for two years, at least three,” he said. “It never did get a public hearing. I think that’s why they created a committee to run this bill through (the Education Reform Committee). Then, they wanted it to come to the floor for a vote, so that everybody would say where they’re at on this. I think that’s more of the reason why it happened more than anything.”
State Representatives Devon Wood and Ray “Bubba” Sorensen were among those supporting the bill. Many of the legislators voting in favor of the ESAs defeated incumbents in last year’s primary and general elections who opposed previous school voucher bills that failed at the Statehouse. Sieck says he’s not concerned about a possible backlash from Reynolds for his opposition to the ESAs.
“I pretty much laid it out from the start where I am on this,” said Sieck. “So, I guess we’ll see if that happens or not. Hopefully, now that issue is past us, where we like it or not, it tends to go away.”
Sieck also hopes legislators address supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for next fiscal year. You can hear the full interview with David Sieck here: