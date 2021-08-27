(Hamburg) -- State and local officials are trying to troubleshoot issues associated with continued levee repairs associated with the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
State Representative Dave Sieck has been working with the city of Hamburg, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the governor's office regarding the flood recovery efforts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sieck says construction of the Ditch 6 levee expansion west of Hamburg is almost complete. Ground was broken in May on an eight-foot increase of the levee's height, raising it to 919 feet. However, Sieck says the levee's expansion is causing some side issues.
"The thing about the levee is it's about four feet taller than what it was supposed to be originally, or what they wanted as far as the corps of engineers," said Sieck. "They had a special deal between the state of Iowa, and the corps of engineers--the first in the nation--to actually build the levee higher. So, now we have this huge levee coming around the northwest side of Hamburg tying into Interstate 29, and it's brought a lot of other problems that we hadn't expected with it."
Sieck says the expansion is also impacting Highway 333 running west of Hamburg.
"That road's probably going to have to be raised to go over the top of that levee," he said, "because the city of Hamburg just doesn't have the manpower to close that type of gap in an emergency. So, that's one of the things that the DOT is looking at is what it's going to take to do that, and all the engineering and also all the clearance that has to get to do that. So, that's the first part of it."
Other issues concern Interstate 29. With the expansion, Sieck says Ditch 6 is four feet higher than the interstate.
"The state of Iowa had originally thought before they were going to make this Ditch 6 levee higher that they could add a foot of height to the interstate, and that would take care of the problem," said Sieck. "But, that's not going to take care of the problem. So, now it looks like the best thing would be to build a levee from just the southwest corner of Hamburg straight east to hit the Nishnabotna River to protect the town."
Sieck says constructing an additional levee would not only take I-29 out of the levee system, but would also eliminate the need for the state of Missouri's approval. Since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must design the extra levee, Sieck says the project would take at least two years to develop and build. Funding sources are also a question mark. In addition, the Glenwood Republican says a storage structure is needed for the Hesco barriers that would provide protection on an interim basis.