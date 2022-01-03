(Des Moines) -- Now is the time for Iowa lawmakers to consider carrying out income tax cuts.
That's according to State Representative Dave Sieck, who is among the KMAland legislators returning to the Statehouse next week to begin the 2022 Iowa General Assembly. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sieck says the legislature is in prime position to enact tax cuts, since the state's economy has largely weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We experienced quite a bit of income growth," said Sieck, "given the fact that we hardly didn't shut down our economy at all. So, we have a lot of money sitting there, and everybody's always wanted to do it, but we didn't always seem to have the funds available to make any type of transition, or any type of tax cut."
In addition to the $1 billion in the state's Taxpayer Relief Fund, Sieck says Iowa also has a total of $800 million in two separate rainy day funds, plus a $200 million surplus in its budget.
"So, we're sitting at around $2 billion sitting there," he said, "and, if we're ever going to ever do tax cuts, or even go to a state like South Dakota model where we don't have state income tax, now's the time to have those conversations. The only concern is, is if we get too carried away, it's got to be something we can sustain, so that we don't go in the hole by doing something that we shouldn't do. So, that's got to be a balancing act."
Some Republican leaders--including Governor Kim Reynolds--favor eliminating income taxes all together. Sieck, however, the move would be mark a big change in the state's tax structure, and would force lawmakers to consider eliminating some of the various tax credits in effect.
"We have like 120 or 130 different types of tax credits," said Sieck. "I've always said maybe some of those tax credits aren't needed, or are no longer efficient or helping what we're trying to do. So, we're trying to take a look at some of those tax credits, and they pick so many of them in a year to look at. But, I think that if you're going to go to that model, that a lot of those tax credits will have to go away."
Regardless of what action legislators take on tax cuts, Sieck says providing adequate funding for public schools will remain the top priority. You can hear the full interview with Dave Sieck with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.