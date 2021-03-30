(Des Moines) -- Work continues in the Iowa Legislature to address what one KMAland lawmaker calls the "broadband desert" in rural areas.
State Representative Dave Sieck is among the supporters of a bill passing the Iowa House Monday that would establish rules for companies involved in bringing high speed internet services to areas currently without it. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sieck says the proposal establishes a tiered system for awarding grants.
"As you know, we have a broadband desert," said Sieck, "and it's always mostly costly to put it, you know, in rural Iowa to that last mile. They may never get paid back if they put cable into there. So, they put it into a three-tiered system--tier one, tier two and tier three."
Sieck says the amount of reimbursement depends on the tier that fiber optics companies are in.
"The most amount of reimbursement will be given to the rural areas," he said, "so, maybe a 75% reimbursement rate for these broadband carriers to come out here, and put broadband in a lot of my area in southwest Iowa that is lacking--and that's a good thing."
The Glenwood Republican says laying cables in some rural parts of the state poses challenges.
"Originally, the governor wanted it to be cable, fiber-optic buried," said Sieck. "Like I said, if the next house is five miles past the last house, economically maybe that isn't viable. So, the discussions were that, let's open this up to other means, which may not be as fast as the cable, but are a lot faster than nothing. And, all those systems are upgrading constantly, so that there's more competition to bid on these projects, and get this out faster to the rural areas."
Negotiations continue on a pricetag for the bill. Though Governor Kim Reynolds seeks $150 million for broadband expansion, Sieck says House leaders are committed to $100 million. He adds Iowa faces competition from other parts of the country wanting improved internet services.
"You have to also consider that because of the pandemic, a lot of these other states are doing the same thing," he said. "We're worried that there's going to be shortages of cable, or machinery to do this, or personnel. So, that kind of labels the bill, and amount of money we're willing to give at this point. We're still negotiating on that."
Senate leaders have yet to propose a cost figure for the grant program. You can hear the full interview with Dave Sieck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.