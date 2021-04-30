(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland legislator says he's on board for renewable fuels standards in Iowa.
In the final days of the 2021 Iowa Legislative Session, lawmakers have yet to finalize a bill that would expand the use of ethanol and biodiesel in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds is among the supporters of legislation setting a 15% ethanol blend for gas sales in the state by 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Representative Dave Sieck says lawmakers have yet to find a compromise on the bill.
"It seems to be that there's some confusion in the bill," said Sieck,"and maybe some things that are being mischaracterized by it. As you go from a 10% blend to a 15% blend, there's maybe a little bit of confusion, and some types of fuel that the motorcycle drivers want, or the boat and small engines that don't seem be addressed."
The Glenwood Republican remains hopeful that a consensus can be reached on the issue, and says he's ready to vote on a bill if it comes to the floor.
"They worked really, really hard on it," he said. "I'm hopeful that we can find that sweet spot where we have the votes for it. It's continued to be a work in progress. I'm hopeful, but you never know this late in the session whether it will get done or not. But, I know the governor really, really wants it, and most of my farmers and renewable fuels people want it."
Sieck says part of the stalemate involves the lack of gas pumps capable of selling E-15 in the state.
"E-15 is not being put into all the fixtures that can sell fuel," said Sieck. "And, there's a lot of reasons. Like, 40% of them probably don't right have the right tanks or piping. So, there's concern with petroleum marketers, which I understand."
While exemptions have been granted for older pumps in the past, Sieck says eventually, those pumps must be replaced.
"After, like, 20 or 30 years, those tanks that are underground become uninsurable," he said. "So, sooner or later, they got to break concrete, and put different tanks in, and usually, the state tries to help them with that. That's one of the reasons why the state's asking that they make them compatible for E-85 so that we can continue to push for homegrown renewable fuels, so that they're better for air quality, and better for the environment."
You can hear the full interview with Dave Sieck with the webstory at kmaland.com, where it's also posted on our "Morning Line" page.