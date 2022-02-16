(Des Moines) -- Property tax relief is still very much alive in the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
But, Republican legislative leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds differ on how best to implement a proposed flat tax rate. State Representative David Sieck continues to monitor developments at the Statehouse. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sieck says three different versions of a tax relief bill are under consideration. While all three include the 4% flat tax proposed by the governor, Sieck says the House version omits a corporate tax component championed by the Senate version.
"It's not that we're against it," said Sieck, "it's just that we want to phase it in, because we don't want to get into trouble. That's the one main thing in the House, is we don't want to put ourselves in a position to where we don't have the money. We've done a good job to make sure that we're frugal, and now this extra money gives us a shot to do this."
However, legislators have reached consensus on a 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for fiscal 2023. Though Democrats and many school administrators say it's far short of what is needed to fund teachers' salaries and meet additional expenses created by inflation, Sieck says extra money is provided in the House version to cover school transportation costs.
"Right now, we do have an extra $19 million that we passed out of the House that actually takes it close to 3%," he said. "We just didn't want to build it into the budget, because anything you build in there permanently stays, and we're hoping that this inflation is not something that permanently stays. So, that extra $19 million or $20 million gets it pretty close to 3%, which I know is not what some of them (school administrators) are asking for, but I think it's higher than pretty much it's been lately."
Other education bills face an uncertain future in this year's session, such as a bill requiring school districts to list library books and class materials online, and a measure that would jail educators for distributing what is considered obscene material to students. While the proposals have generated controversy, Sieck says some of these bills should be taken with a grain of salt.
"I've had superintendents reach out to me and say, 'which books do they want banned?'" said Sieck. "Then, I've talked to the governor's office, and basically, they say we don't want books banned, we want to give the parents the ability to see what books are in that library, and if they have questions, there's a process that they can go through to get those questions answered."
Most school districts already provide listings of library materials and course curricula to the public. You can hear the full interview with Dave Sieck here: