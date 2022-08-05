(Council Bluffs) -- Public health officials say Monkeypox has yet to become a public safety concern in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Wednesday that state health officials had identified a probable case of Monkeypox in the county, which preceded the Biden Administration declaring the virus' U.S. outbreak a public health emergency Thursday. The case is also one of 11 identified in Iowa. Maria Sieck is the Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sieck says the virus has yet to become a threat to public safety in Pottawattamie County due to currently having just one case.
"When communicable diseases are identified either at physicians offices or at a lab, they notify public health and we work with the state department to go through and do an investigation with the person and determine if there's any contacts in the community or anyone that needs to be notified," said Sieck. "And to just further protect public safety."
Sieck says her agency and the Iowa Department of Public Health have already gone through the necessary identification phase regarding the positive test.
"If there's anyone that needs to be notified because they've been in contact, then we would make that notification and offer the right guidance to them on what they should watch for and what they should do or what steps they need to take," said Sieck. "We also work with the individual who tested positive for a communicable disease and give them the right guidance and make sure that they're taking care of their health the best way that they can."
Sieck says the poxvirus -- the same family as chickenpox -- typically isn't a big concern in the U.S. In 2003, 47 cases were reported in six states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin. But, the Center for Disease Control says as of Thursday, over 7,100 cases have been reported in the country this year.
However, Sieck says Monkeypox isn't as contagious as Influenza or COVID-19 due to the form of transmission.
"Because you have to have that direct contact with either physical contact with somebody that's currently sick with it, through contaminated objects, such as clothing or bedding, or if they've shaken linen and particles that may have gotten into the air," said Sieck.
Sieck adds an extended respiratory exposure of at least three hours within six feet would be needed to transmit the disease without physical contact.
Additionally, Sieck says the CDC only recommends the vaccine series for individuals who either have the virus or have been in direct contact with an individual who has. Currently, in Iowa, the JYNNEOS vaccine is the only version available. Nonetheless, Sieck advises individuals to stay home if they feel ill and monitor symptoms.
"Typically it begins with flu-like symptoms with fever, headache, exhaustion, nasal congestion, and then swollen lymph nodes, so that's the contagious period and if you have any symptoms of illness you should stay home," said Sieck. "But after that, it would transition to a rash with blisters and pimples, and that moves on to crusting of those lesions."
For more information on the Monkeypox virus, visit the Pottawattamie County Public Health or CDC websites. You can hear the full interview with Sieck below.