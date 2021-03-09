(Glenwood) — One area lawmaker hopes a newly-formed committee in the Iowa House will help address the broadband disparity in the state.
Glenwood Republican Dave Sieck is vice chair of the new information technology committee in the House. In addition to dealing with emerging issues like blockchain currency, the committee is tasked with improving broadband throughout the state. Sieck says a broadband disparity exists in his own district.
"It's good to be on that committee because we have quite a discrepancy in my district from really, really high-speed internet to no internet at all," said Sieck. "You can take areas down by the Missouri border in Fremont County that have faster internet than I have 15 miles south of Council Bluffs. With the governor's internet initiative -- broadband initiative -- this year, I think that that will be a big deal."
Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a massive broadband infrastructure overhaul during her Condition of the State Address in January. Sieck says lawmakers have tweaked the Governor’s proposal slightly. He says getting fiber to every rural area in Iowa might not be possible.
"Originally, we were going to put fiber everywhere," said Sieck. "But, the reality of it is to put the fiber six or 10 miles past where the last house is, is sometimes very costly. So they did some compromising and they are going to vary the amount of money by 50%, 75% in the way they pay it. It's 50%, 75% or 25%."
He says the tiered reimbursement will allow some internet providers to expand to rural areas with slightly slower speeds to at least get them some form of connectivity.
"Some of these really hard-hit areas will probably be served that way first, maybe by wireless," said Sieck. "They wrestled with this a lot. The Governor wanted 100/100 everywhere, but the realization is that having internet first and foremost is probably more important than not having any at all."
Western Iowa Networks recently announced a large project to expand fiber in Mills County. Mills County Supervisors Richard Crouch says the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for high-speed broadband in his county.
"We put out quite a bit of money just on our own to get this started," said Crouch. "We feel that it's very important to the whole county, just on account of what we went through with the schools and COVID. You've got teachers sending out things and they might be able to send it out, but then the people can't do the homework, so what good is it? We're moving forward with a company. We're going to start hooking up houses here pretty soon. I really appreciate what you've done for us, and if you can find anymore money, we'll take it."
Both individuals made their comments during a recent legislative forum in Glenwood hosted by Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce.