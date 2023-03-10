(Des Moines) -- Legislation pertaining to eminent domain use associated with proposed carbon sequestration projects remains up in the air at the Statehouse.
Last month, an Iowa House committee approved a bill requiring property owners of 90% of the land in a carbon pipeline’s path to agree to the pipeline before eminent domain could be used to access other properties. The bill awaits consideration in the full House. At least one KMAland lawmaker expressed mixed emotions over the proposal. State Representative David Sieck weighed in on the issue on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"I think the Iowa Utilities Board does a really, really good job," said Sieck. "I think this violates some of the people's rights to put an arbitrary limit in, and I've been against an arbitrary limit. I think also, I've always that this had already started when all these concerns and these law changes came up, and I'm never, ever willing to try to change laws when there's a fight going on, because I don't think you get good outcomes."
As as real estate agent, the Glenwood Republican says he's dealt with eminent domain issues before. And, he says he understands the concerns of landowners regarding Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline planned for more than 700 miles through western Iowa. Sieck says the Iowa Code could be tweaked to give property owners more protections.
"There's a lot of misunderstanding on how long they can go after damages after the pipes are installed--and I think that could be a long period of time," he said. "There's some issues about where the pathway is, and if the company that is given this original pathway veers outside of it, with all the refiling issues they have, a company is not as willing to get outside of that. A lot times, if they go outside of where this line is--this arbitrary line--a lot of these issues can be solved with these landowners."
And, Sieck believes companies like Summit are taking the necessary steps regarding pipeline safety.
"My understanding is, these pipes are specially constructed," said Sieck. "There's over 5,000 miles that have been put in in America that have been constructed since 1970. I guess they've been doing it for a long time now. I think these pipelines are going to be important to Iowa in the future. As they get closer to cities, they're going to put more shutoff valves on."
Similar bills regarding eminent domain are also pending in the Iowa Senate. You can hear the full interview with David Sieck with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.