(Shenandoah) -- Despite initial fundraising success, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is "in it for the long haul."
That's according to Foundation President Corby Fichter, providing an update on the foundation's efforts to assist the school district and its students during Saturday night's first annual Excellence in Education Banquet at Shenandoah's Elks Lodge. After a year's postponement due to COVID-19, Fichter says the foundation hopes to make the banquet an annual event for two reasons.
"One: celebrate," said Fichter. "Celebrate what our foundation is doing, but probably even more importantly--and way more importantly--showcase our Shenandoah school, our teachers and our community."
Fichter says the foundation's endowment totaled zero during the organization's first board meeting in May, 2016. From there, the total grew to approximately $650,000 at the end of 2021. He says the donations came from not only many in attendance Saturday evening, but from donors across the community, and country.
"We've always said, those that think of Shenandoah as home, thank you for participating and contributing to our foundation," he said. "I want you to know that those pledges and contributions, they might have been a hundred bucks, they might have been a thousand, they might have been 10,000, they might have been a hundred thousand--it doesn't matter. Thanks to each and every one of you for your contributions."
Saying "the sky's the limit" when it comes to fundraising, Fichter says SIEF board members are hoping the endowment total grows to a million dollars by the end of this year.
"I'll be honest with you--I don't know where we're going to be by the end of '22," said Fichter. "I don't know where we're going to be at the end of five years, or at the end of 50. But, I want you to know that building an endowment today over the next several years is about the students and teachers that are here today, and for the generations of students who aren't even here yet."
Long term, Fichter says the organization will do whatever it takes to do extra things for students and teachers that the school district can't do on its own. More information regarding donating to the foundation is available from the SIEF website.