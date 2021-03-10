(Shenandoah) -- Family and friends have established a lasting memorial to a late Shenandoah High School graduate.
Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation officials announce the Peter J. Weber Scholarship Fund. Scholarships through the fund will be awarded to Shenandoah High School athletes who meet the fund's criteria of a model scholar athlete best exemplified by Pete Weber, a 1980 Shenandoah High graduate who passed away in 2019. Pete's brother Mike Weber is among those establishing the scholarship. Speakling on KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Mike says Pete was proud of his athletic exploits at the high school, especially in football.
"My brother was a humble guy," said Mike. "But, that was one thing he liked to talk about--his senior year. Their defense only gave up 49 points. During his career, they beat Harlan twice--two conference championships. And, he was the editor of the old Sentinel newspaper for a long time before moving to Council Bluffs in 2004, where we was a surveyor for HGM Engineering."
Tony Black, a long-time friend of Pete's, worked with Mike Weber and the foundation to establish the fun. Black says it was an appropriate way to remember him.
"I was going to write a check to the foundation, saying this is in honor of Pete Weber," said Black, "but that just didn't feel like it was enough, because of the way he had touched my life, and so many other lives. I just felt like I had to do something more, something more meaningful to honor Pete, and to carry on his legacy."
Organizers are hoping to raise $25,000 for the scholarship fund. Fundraising events include a Pete Weber Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Shenfest weekend, September 25th. SIEF Board Vice President Alan Armstrong says discussions were underway regarding an alumni golf fundraiser prior to Pete Weber's passing.
"We were in the process of talking about that," said Armstrong. "Unfortunately, at the same time, we lost Pete. I just asked Mike what he thought about the premise of doing a first annual Pete Weber Memorial Golf Tournament, and tying that in with the other. He thought it would be good. So, that's how we got to where we are."
More information regarding the Peter J. Weber Scholarship Fund is available through the SIEF website.