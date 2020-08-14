(Shenandoah) -- Another Shenandoah High School alum has joined a major fundraising campaign in the community.
Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation officials announce Cheri Kenyon as the latest donor to the organization's Family Challenge campaign. SIEF is seeking 25 families to donate $1,000 over a 10-year period, with the goal of building a $1 million endowment for the Shenandoah School District. A 1975 Shenandoah High School graduate, Kenyon says she decided to contribute to the campaign in honor of her late parents, Harold and Carol Kenyon.
"I heard about the Family Challenge last year," said Kenyon. "But, really started seriously considering it when I got something in the mail from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation. My mom and dad just loved Shenandoah. They moved here in '57, and lived here all their lives. So, I thought that this would be just the perfect way to honor them."
From SHS, Kenyon attended Graceland College in Lamoni. Kenyon says the high school prepared her academically, and athletically.
"I was very well prepared, with a great education," she said. "And, I was also lucky enough to get to participate in sports--which I loved. The tennis team which we had for years, and I was on the very first school softball team, and the very first girls basketball team that Shenandoah ever had--my sophomore year for softball, my junior year for basketball. I was very excited at the time to get to play those two sports."
Kenyon is the 19th contributor to the Family Challenge drive. SIEF Executive Director Jamie Burdorf says there's room for more.
"We are hoping to get six more by the end of the year," said Burdorf. "If you're considering it, that would awesome. If, maybe, the Family Challenge is like, 'let's do something on the smaller level,' we do have the Hundred Dollar Club. You can make a one-time payment to that, or pledge to do that annually."
More information on the SIEF fundraising campaigns is available from the organization's website. Kenyon and Burdorf were guests on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week.