(Shenandoah) -- After reaching a major milestone at the end of 2020, officials with the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation are hoping the momentum continues.
Recently, the foundation's Family Challenge campaign reached its goal of 25 families contributing $1,000 a year for 10 years, for a total contribution of $1 million. In December, Craig and Kathy Harris of Shenandoah became the 25th family to make the commitment. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Craig Harris says the contribution was in honor of the education their children received in Shenandoah schools.
"When we moved here, our daughter was in kindergarten," said Harris. "Our son was just a few months old. But, they both had a great experience in the Shenandoah school system. Both graduated here, went on to get bachelor's degrees at Iowa State. Our daughter went on to med school at the University of Iowa, and Chad went on to get a master's degree at the University of Indiana. So, they both had a great educational experience, and it all started here in Shenandoah."
Bob and Kathy Sweeney launched the challenge campaign back in September, 2019 with the first contribution. A former teacher and coach in the Shenandoah district, Bob Sweeney says the goal was set following a meeting at the end of his brief tenure as assistant principal and activities director six years ago.
"At the end my tenure in the summer, July of 2015," said Sweeney, "Dr. (Kerri) Nelson was new. Dwight Mayer, Dr. Nelson and I sat down, and Dr. Nelson said, 'what's something that could be added to the district?' And, I said, 'well, one thing is, you don't have a foundation.' I guess from there, it started. We started forming the foundation in 2016, and it became a reality. And, we're very proud of that."
Though the family challenge has been met, Sweeney says the foundation's fundraising activities must continue.
"A foundation is an investment," he said. "It's not a tin cup, it's not a bake sale. It's something that can stand the test of time. Our family challenge--the $10,000 for 10 years--was really a challenge to the board of directors to go out and ask people, and market what they had. And, we're delighted that 24 met the call for the first year, and we hope that it continues to grow over the years."
More information about contributing to the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is available from the organization's website.