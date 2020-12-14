(Shenandoah) -- Efforts by the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation to secure donations for a major fundraising campaign continue.
Recently, a brother-sister combination became the 20th donors to join the foundation's Family Challenge campaign. Richard McCall and his sister, Kathryn Barker, pledged $10,000 over a 10-year period in memory of their late parents, Keith and Mary Alice McCall. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Barker says she and her brother opted to answer the challenge after their father Keith passed away in June.
"Rich and I have been talking for many years, actually, about ways we might be able to give back to our community," said Barker, "because we just really did appreciate growing up in Shenandoah, and the educational opportunities we had growing up in Shenandoah, and we were just really proud to be a part of that."
Barker says she found out about the Family Challenge from retired Shenandoah educator Duane Rexroth, a member of the foundation's board of directors. She says her family felt it was the perfect way to honor their parents.
"Rich and I both just really felt like we had exceptional teachers while we were in the educational system in Shenandoah," she said. "It was a well-rounded experience, because not only did we have good teachers, but we had opportunities to participate in sports, and music, and band. We just really created a sense of school spirit and community while we were there."
Barker graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1977--her brother, a year later. She says she and Rich hope their donations will spur other families to join the campaign.
"We hope that if there's others out there that kind of feel the same way we do, that they'll consider contributing," said Barker. "I know there's some goals for the foundation, and I think all of us need to make sure to get the word out that this is really a great opportunity. As we all know, the educational system is a big backbone of the community, and we need to make sure to keep that strong."
Foundation officials hope to secure donations from 25 families by December 31st to meet the Family Challenge goal of $1 million in pledges. More information about the campaign is available from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's website.