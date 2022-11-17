(Shenandoah) -- Nominations are now open for the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Alumni of the Year Award for 2023.
SIEF officials established the award to recognize Shenandoah High School graduates for outstanding achievements and contributions to society following graduation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, SIEF board member Nick Bosley says the foundation's mission is to enhance the district's education experience now and in the future. But, Bosley says it's also important to honor the past.
"A lot of very talented people have graduated from Shenandoah High School, and have gone on to do some really cool things," said Bosley, "not only locally, right, but across the nation and across the globe. As a board, we felt, you know what, this would be a really great way to help showcase a lot of the talent this school has generated."
SIEF Executive Director Jamie Burdorf says nominees must meet certain criteria. In addition to being Shenandoah High graduates at least 10 years prior to the nomination, nominees must have contributed to society in an exemplary manner.
"We're looking for people that have achieved outstanding success in the arts, or business, or community service, have made awesome humanitarian efforts, or are outstanding in their profession," said Burdorf. "I'm sure that as I said those things, everybody was thinking of a graduate from Shenandoah who could fit that. Those are the exactly the people that we would love you to nominate."
The recipient will be honored at the second annual Excellence in Education Banquet in March. Nominations are due by December 1. At least one letter of support is required to complete the nomination however, two or three letters from others that know the nominee are suggested. Letters can be mailed to Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601 or via email at sheniaeducationfoundation@gmail.com. A nomination form is also available on the SIEF website.