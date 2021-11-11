(Shenandoah) -- Plans are already underway for a big celebration of education in Shenandoah next spring.
Officials with the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation are holding a 150th Anniversary Excellence in Education Honor Banquet March 22N.D. at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. As part of the celebration, nominations are sought for the Alumni of the Year Award. Julie O'Hara is a SIEF board member and past participant in the Family Challenge program. O'Hara outlined the criteria for the Alumni of the Year recipient in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Show" program.
"We're looking for someone who's contributed to society in an exemplary way," said O'Hara, "having achieved outstanding success in any of the areas of arts, business, community service, humanitarian efforts, or just their profession. So, if there's an alumni from Shenandoah, or if you've got somebody in mind to nominate, we are looking for those. The deadline is December 1st--just a few weeks off."
Nomination forms are available from the SIEF website.