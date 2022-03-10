(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's rich education history is celebrated in a special event later this month.
Preparations continue for the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's Excellence in Education Honor Banquet March 26th at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. A social hour takes place at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. Paula Brownlee is a retired elementary instructor and SIEF board member. Speaking recently on KMA's "Morning Show," Brownlee says the banquet pays tribute to 150 years of education in Shenandoah.
"One-hundred-50 years ago, they valued education," said Brownlee, "and, we want to learn from the past, and do something with the future. So, we started our Excellence in Education banquet. We know that successful communities happen because of successful students."
Brownlee says current students and staff members are a big focus of the banquet.
"We have student council members--they're going to be our wait staff," she said. "They'll be serving the meal prepared by Elm Street Grill. Between courses, you'll be entertained by some pretty talented high school music students under the direction of our own alumnus, Ashleigh (Sons) Smith. And--dear to my heart--25 staff members--nine of which are alumni--will be recognized because they've devoted 25 years or more to the field of education."
Also during the banquet, 1982 SHS grad Kyle Horn receives the foundation's first ever Alumnus of the Year Award. SIEF board member Nick Bosley says another Shenandoah alum is guest speaker--SHS 1976 grad Scott Ginger, a retired school teacher.
"He (Ginger) was honored in 2018 with the Nevada Educator of the Year Award by the National Speech and Debate Association," said Bosley. "So, we're really looking forward to an entertaining speech, I guess. We're looking forward to that."
Other highlights include opening remarks from Foundation President Corby Fichter, and 1965 SHS alum and foundation board member Chuck Offenburger. Tickets are $25, and are available at any Shenandoah School District office, or from any SIEF board member. You can hear the full interview with Paula Brownlee and Nick Bosley here: