(Shenandoah) -- For the second year in a row, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Association is celebrating the school district and its famous alums.
Reservations are now accepted for SIEF's second annual "Excellence in Education" banquet April 1st at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. Festivities begin with a social hour from 5-to-6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. This year's banquet honors 1985 Shenandoah High graduate Matt Mickle as Alumnus of the Year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, SIEF board member Nick Bosley says Mickle's resume boasts excellent credentials.
"When we got his nomination application for Alumni of the Year, to say it was impressive was an understatement," said Bosley. "A graduate of Notre Dame, a very decorated 30-year career with NASA. Just a sharp, sharp individual. We're really looking forward to recognizing him on April 1st."
Mickle currently serves as senior manager of development projects at Boeing. Another SHS alum, Shelley (Rabel) Riley, is this year's featured speaker . A 1983 grad, Riley is associate professor of chemistry at Northwest Missouri State University. Other highlights include the presentation of the first-ever Spirit Award to a Shenandoah district staff member showing school spirit, a positive attitude, kindness and a passion for students and school. Entertainment is provided by SHS speech students. Tickets are $30 per person, and can be purchased online at shenandoahiowaeducationfoundation.org, or from Jamie Burdorf, Amy Miller, Julie O'Hara, Paula Brownlee or Nick Bosley.