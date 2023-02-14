(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker has mixed feelings as the Iowa Legislature begins poring over Governor Kim Reynolds' nearly 1,500-page proposal to reorganize the state's government.
Among several things, the bill proposes shifting oversight of the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs from the Iowa Board of Regents to the Department of Education. The House State Government Committee is tasked with reviewing the document, which includes District 19 State Representative Brent Siegrist. The ISD resides in Siegrist's district. While he continues to review the bill, the Council Bluffs Republican says he has heard mixed responses from those associated with the ISD on moving away from the Board of Regents.
"They enjoy where they're at with the Board of Regents but they're not necessarily against moving it to the State Board of Education," said Siegrist. "It's a K-12 facility and obviously that's what the State Board of Education serves as -- a K-12 board. So, I'm not ruling it out because I think it may make some sense."
The school, which serves students who are deaf or hard of hearing, has been under the oversight of the Board of Regents, which primarily deals with public universities, since 1953.
However, the Governor's proposal also includes removing a section of state law prohibiting the school's closure without legislative approval. Siegrist says he is concerned with centralizing that specific power to the Governor.
"The issue is that there's three branches of government and that would be the Governor taking some of that power away from the Legislature that they currently have," he said. "There may be some instances where the Governor is concentrating some of her power, or any Governor, that may make some sense. But, that one, I think would be legislative prerogative. And if that is indeed what the bill is saying, I would resist that."
While believing the state is still a long way from any discussions, Siegrist says the Legislature should have a say in whether or not to close an educational institution. He adds the service the school provides is necessary and is a crucial function of government to assist children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
"Obviously, they all become very productive members of society but they need a special community to help them grow during those K through 12 years and move on from there," Siegrist emphasized. "So, I think it provides an opportunity for kids all across the state and one or two kids from Nebraska and South Dakota that utilize their services."
He adds that he and other state lawmakers expect discussions and review of the proposals to continue well into March or April. While acknowledging re-assessing the state's procedures and structure isn't bad, Siegrist emphasized that the devil will be in the details as they continue their review.
"Us taking a look at streamlining government and potentially saving some money is a great idea, but the devil obviously is in the details and we need to look at it very carefully to make sure we don't pass something that will have some unintended consequences in the future," said Siegrist. "So, the House is really going slowly on this bill and truly understanding what it does before we take legislative action."
In other portions of the bill, Siegrist says he is somewhat open to the idea of the Governor appointing the Director of the Department of the Blind rather than the Iowa Commission for the Blind. Additionally, Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired would be moved into the Department of Education under the bill.