(Des Moines) -- Area lawmakers are preparing to head back to Des Moines for the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, which begins next week.
Among those returning is Republican Brent Siegrist, who won re-election in the newly-drawn 19th District in November. Siegrist is in his second stint serving in the Iowa House, after serving 18 years from 1984-2002, including 10 years as Speaker of the House. As the 2023 session looms, Siegrist says one of the first priorities for the body will be to set supplemental state aid funding for K-12 schools in a timely manner.
"Last year, the Iowa House ended up at 2.5% and then we put some additional money in, which would have equated to a 3% increase for inflationary purposes given the rise of inflation," said Siegrist. "The governor will start that process out when she gives us her budget. She will have a figure there, be it 2.5% or 3%, and then the legislature will take it from there. I would support at least 3%."
Siegrist says Republicans in the House and Senate have done their part to increase funding to the state's school system.
"People, particularly on the other side of the aisle, will say that Iowa's education system is woefully underfunded," said Siegrist. "That's just not correct. Ten years ago, Iowa put in approximately $2.6 billion going into K-12 education and last year it was up to $3.6 billion, so an increase of $1 billion over the last 10 years is a pretty significant increase for public schools in the state of Iowa."
Another education-related matter that will come up in the session is a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds that failed in the House last year, which would allow state funding for low and moderate-income families to attend private schools. Siegrist says he will wait to see what Reynolds' latest proposal is before voting.
"I am very supportive of our private school system," said Siegrist. "Both of my children graduated from St. Albert in Council Bluffs. Iowa puts in over $100 million per year to our private school system. I think we do support private education in the state of Iowa. I don't think going to a voucher system or an educational savings account system is probably the best way to go."
Aside from education, Siegrist says he expects plenty of talk around tax reform on the heels of massive tax cuts passed last session by the legislature. Additionally, Siegrist hopes to continue work on funding the states parks and trails systems.
"Particularly with using our infrastructure fund, which is funded by the gambling tax revenues we have," said Siegrist. "That's something that we put an additional $5 million into last year to help with deferred maintenance at our state parks. That's something that I think is extremely important. Part of that would include water quality, but in particular putting money into our parks and trails systems across Iowa is a priority for me."
The 2023 Legislative Session begins on January 9th. Siegrist was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Tuesday. You can hear his full interview below.