(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is primarily pleased with the passage of Iowa Governor Kim Reynold's reorganization bill.
Reynolds signed the structural overhaul to the state's government early last week, with the changes officially going into effect on July 1. Most notably, the nearly 1,600-page bill shrinks the number of executive-level state cabinet agencies from 37 to 16. State Representative Brent Siegrist, who serves on the State House's Government Committee, was among the first GOP lawmakers to comb through the significant proposal. While acknowledging there will be some bumps along the way, Siegrist tells KMA News that the bill should be an effective way to save Iowa's taxpayers money and simplify government interaction.
"By in large, I think it was a pretty good bill, and I think if you got right down to it, probably over 90% of it almost everybody would agree with," said Siegrist. "But, the political opponents were saying it was an effort to consolidate power under the Governor. It doesn't matter if the Governor is Republican or Democrat, they do like to sort of make sure they have control over everything in terms of the bureaucracy."
State Democrats and other bill opponents have called the legislation a "power grab." Amendments proposed by democrats were quickly shot down that would have addressed some concerns, including making the Office of the Consumer Advocate a division under the attorney general's office and moving the Iowa Child Advocacy Board to the Department of Health and Human Services. Those changes, opponents said, will remove the independence necessary for these entities to operate in the best interest of Iowans.
Siegrist had also previously expressed concerns over removing a section of state law prohibiting the closure of the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs without legislative approval. In addition, he acknowledged a few other items that have and will likely continue to spark some controversy.
"There's the community based corrections facilities which have been independent of the board of corrections and those being merged in there was a bit of angst about that, but I think in the end it will probably work out to be okay," he said. "Whenever you're moving power around or changing the turf if you will, there's always some opposition to that. The Attorney General getting involved in local county cases, frankly, they could do it right now, but this just made it more clear -- so there was some consternation there."
The Council Bluffs Republican says the House is already planning for an amendment regarding a consolidation made within the Department of Education.
"The Governor combined several divisions inside the Department of Education including student loans, student aid, as well as community colleges," Siegrist explained. "And we want to pass an amendment to another bill that says whoever heads up that division needs to have community college experience, because that's the most important part."
He adds the House has already accounted budget-wise for the changes in the upcoming fiscal year.
"I think you will see long term some savings, but sometimes when you're moving departments around or consolidating them, you have to invest a little bit of money to make that transition," said Siegrist. "In the House budget proposals, we've already accounted for what we think the streamlining bill will do."
Siegrist also added there would likely be additional changes made next session due to any unforeseen consequences or problems caused by the streamlining bill. However, he adds the hope is to have few layoffs, if any, and instead let attrition consolidate the number of state jobs.