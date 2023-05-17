(Council Bluffs) -- One KMAland Republican lawmaker is pleased with most of the legislation passing through the Iowa Statehouse in 2023.
That's the message from State Representative Brent Siegrist, who, along with other state legislators, put a cap on the 2023 Legislative Session earlier this month. One of the more experienced lawmakers in Southwest Iowa, Siegrist's stint as the District 19 Representative dates back to 2020 after serving in the Iowa House for 18 years beginning in 1984, including 10 years as House Speaker. While he may not have agreed with all of the legislation earning Governor Kim Reynolds' signature, Siegrist tells KMA News he still feels several items were passed that will improve Iowans' lives.
"We passed a very responsible budget, we did reduce property taxes for seniors and veterans and set the stage for some further conversation about property taxes next year," said Siegrist. "We did quite a few things with our infrastructure projects to help our state parks and trails and things of that nature. Overall, I think it was a successful session and I'm looking forward to getting back next year and addressing a few issues that we didn't get done."
Chief among the priorities for the Senate and House this year was property tax reform, and House File 718 passed the legislature almost unanimously in the waning days of the session -- with just one no vote between the House and Senate. Among other things, the bill includes an additional $6,500 homestead property tax exemption for Iowans 65 and older and also increases a property tax exemption for veterans to $4,000 in taxable value. While it doesn't always mean an increase in property taxes, Siegrist says record increases in property assessments got the attention of constituents and lawmakers alike.
"It did set the stage for us to say that we needed to look particularly for our seniors to give them a little bit more of a property tax break," he said. "The House had originally proposed a bill that would lower the school levy from $5.40 to $4.40 which is about $205 million that the state was going to pick up, but we couldn't get the Governor and Senate to go along with that. So, in the end we ended up cutting property taxes by about $100 million statewide -- which is going to be helpful for people but we have more work to do in that area next year."
Siegrist says he was also pleased to see a $13 million increase in mental health services and an additional $15 million in nursing home funding included in the Department of Health and Human Services budget. However, Siegrist was among the few Republican Representatives, also including David Sieck and Tom Moore, who voted against the Governor's school choice bill in January. The legislation sets aside $7,500 for families to send their children to a private school instead of a public school. While supporting more choices for students, the Council Bluffs Republican primarily took issue with the progressive removal of income restrictions.
"In three years time everybody will be eligible for an Educational Savings Account and it will cost the state almost well over a quarter of a billion dollars," Siegrist emphasized. "Many of those parents right now can afford and make that choice to send their child to private schools and that's great, but I just thought the cost of the program once it's fully implemented was too much."
But, Siegrist felt a few bills deserved more attention, including the "Major Economic Growth Attraction" or "MEGA" bill passed by the Senate 45-2 in the final week of the session but stalled in the House. Primarily, the bill allows a business based in a foreign country that's an ally of the U.S. to buy farmland for the project -- including an area of at least 250 acres and at least a $1 billion investment.
"(The Senate) passed it to us the day before the session ended and there were just too many questions about it to get passed," he said. "There's three or four mega sites in the state of Iowa and one of them is right on the Mills and Pottawattamie County line and that's for projects of a billion dollars or more to help get some incentives. So we absolutely need to look at that next year and get our questions answered, because I think that would be very important for southwest Iowa."
Siegrist also anticipates some clean-up on the reorganization bill next year that primarily condensed the number of executive-level state cabinet agencies from 37 to 16 and also re-addressing eminent domain for carbon pipeline projects.