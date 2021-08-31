(Shenandoah) -- Grace Johnson's Aunt, Katie Cooper, has planned a fundraiser to help the Johnson family on Saturday, September 12th, in Council Bluffs.
Cooper joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday to discuss the details.
"We had planned to do a fundraiser," Cooper said. "I live up here in Council Bluffs. I help out a local business called Tastee Treat. It's an ice cream and barbecue place. They have all sorts of food and good snacks.
"I was trying to think of something we could do for my sister, Hailey and Joe Johnson. To help with any expenses they may have, medical bills and money in general just to take some stress off of them."
This event will be open to the public.
"We had come up with a fundraiser and a silent auction. It's going to be taking place on September 12th," Cooper continued. "We are going to be doing the silent auction from 12-1 PM. Everyone is welcome to come and some of the cool items that have been donated.
"Gift certificates, baskets, and you may bid on anything you may like. Tastee Treats is going to be donating 30% of all their proceeds from 11-4 that day. All of that will be going to the Johnson family as well."
The address of Tastee Treat in Council Bluffs is 13996 Wabash Avenue. You can listen to the full interview by clicking below.