(Silver City) -- The Silver City Historical Society is preparing for a tea coming up near the end of April.
The event will be held April 23 at the Silver City American Legion building. Joining the Monday KMA “Morning Show,” Historical Society member Loretta Ramsey says there will be a variety of tasty menu items to accompany the day’s agenda.
“We have probably four different kinds of sandwiches,” said Ramsey. “We have scones and cookies and bars and all kinds of that type of thing. And then we have two kinds of tea.”
The tea doubles as a fundraiser to assist with remodeling the old Silver City co-op buildings the Historical Society purchased. The acquisition of the buildings which closed down a few years ago have allowed the Historical Society to expand their efforts to preserve the city’s past. Some of the improvements made include new windows, new flooring, handicap accessible bathrooms, and new foam insulation. Ramsey says they’ve made good progress with the restorations, and are close to putting on the finishing touches.
“Our next step is to put up walls over the foam,” said Ramsey. “And then we also are working on a project of making a ramp for handicap accessibility.”
This is the first tea that the Historical Society will host after having to put them on pause for the last three years. Ramsey says that the Society originally grew out of a group that was involved with the city’s library.
“Two ladies decided that we should have a historical society, there’s so much history of the town in Silver City,” said Ramsey. “So we started that about 12 years ago. We got some more people to help us to be on the board because of all that we’re doing right now we needed more people.”
The tea will start serving at 11 AM. Anyone interested in reserving a spot should do so before April 18 by calling Loretta at 712-525-1136. You can listen to the full interview with Silver City Historical Society member Loretta Ramsey here: