Accident

(Camdenton, MO) -- A Mills County man was hospitalized following a crash in central Missouri Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4 p.m. near the Highway 54 and Highway 5 intersection near Camdenton. The patrol says Fink's motorcycle turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500 truck driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia, Missouri, causing a collision.

Fink was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Camden County EMS with serious injuries. Canote was uninjured.

