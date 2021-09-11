(Silver City)-- The Silver City Public Library will host an ice cream social on Sunday from 5-8 PM.
Lynda Thomas of the Silver City Public Library joined the KMA Morning Show to talk about the event.
"This is our main fundraiser for our library here in Silver City," Thomas continued. "With the funds that we raise, it helps provide lots of community services. We have a summer reading program, Arthur Talks, a grab a gift, parties, and Halloween parties.
The fundraising has already begun with many auction items that will be up for grabs.
"Basically, with this fundraiser, we've had donations that have come in from Glenwood, from Treynor, from Iowa City, such as Iowa Football tickets," Thomas said. "I believe it's going to be a great time, and usually, we have a good time here in Silver City with our Made Rites, ice cream, pies, and you name it."
The event will also include a free-will offering. Food options will also include potato salad, chips, and cakes. Along with the auction, a raffle will take place, too.
Again, the event is Sunday (September 12) from 5-8 PM at the Fire Station in Silver City. You can hear the full interview below.