(Red Oak) -- It's been a long road, but Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius is optimistic about seeing through a renovation project intended to spur affordable housing in the community.
Work began on the former Red Oak Middle School building in March 2020 to renovate the building into the Prairie Fire Lofts, including 25 affordable housing units. However, significant setbacks primarily onset by the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the project and wiped out most of the nearly $10 million project's budget. However, Silvius says that new leadership at Builders Development Corporation and a new contractor have started to get the project -- now soon to be the 1917 Lofts -- back on its feet. Recently, she says she and BDC Executive Director Chele Thornton have been working with the Environmental Protection Agency after the project received a grant from the federal agency.
"It's about a $44,400 grant to hire EPA's staff and partners which are with Vita Nuova and Tetra Tech," said Silvius. "Those folks have expertise in looking at the renderings, looking at all of the invoices, all of the materials and they came and toured the property to see what was left."
Silvius says they estimated that nearly 77% of the residential side of the project had been completed. BDC also recently applied for a 4% low-income housing tax credit, which Silvius says they hope to hear back on later this month. However, the mayor says getting the project going again has taken several hours from many people, including struggles with qualifying for American Rescue Plan Act funds through the state.
"It started with us applying for the ARPA funds through the state and then we were denied so we tried again with getting letters of support from all of our legislatures -- our federal Senate and House of Representatives including Cindy Axne and some others of influence -- to see if we could persuade them to fill in that gap and we were unsuccessful," Silvius explained. "However, we did not give up and I learned about this opportunity with Brownfield to potentially look for some EPA funding."
However, more development remains on the structure's gym and recreational portion. Silvius says BDC is looking at ways to provide an extension for other services in the community.
"They've done a number of stakeholder interviews with the YMCA, the school, park and rec, with the Montgomery County Development Corporation, and with the Chamber of Commerce," she said. "Others that could potentially utilize that space for additional workout rooms or workout space, event space, and such."
While the project still has some hurdles to cross, Silvius says the impact the affordable housing units could bring would be significant.
"We are very short on housing and we need nice apartments that are multi-family, and being in the downtown area, it would add value to our beautiful downtown," said Silvius. "It would make it more of a walkable downtown and help us fill in some of the services and products that someone living in the area could utilize. So it might help us build our downtown, but it's definitely going to fill a need we need for housing."
Silvius expects Thornton to give a presentation and update on the project to the council at one of its first meetings in 2023.