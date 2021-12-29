(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Mayor-elect Shawnna Silvius is looking forward to beginning her first term as mayor.
In a special ceremony earlier this month, Silvius took the oath of office as the new Mayor of Red Oak, alongside newly elected City Council members Brian Bills and Tim Fridolph. Silvius defeated incumbent Mayor Bill Billings, securing over 53% of the vote in November, ending a 10-year tenure for Billings. While her term won't officially begin until January 1st, Silvius says she felt the ceremony affirmed the city was ready to work together moving forward.
"It was absolutely setting in that this was truly occurring and I'm looking forward to humbly and honorably serving with both councilman Fridolph and councilman Bills, and also those that are going to remain on the council, and the city administration," Silvius said. "It just kind of felt like we were finally coming together and this is all going to move forward smoothly."
Since her election in November, Silvius says she has been communicating with city officials to get up to speed with the duties of the role and current projects the city is undertaking.
"I've started meeting with some city staff, with outgoing Mayor Billings, with all of the council and trying to get to know them, and starting to look at meeting with County Supervisors and some investors," Silvius said. "Other key folks that we really just need to continue building strong relationships and partnerships with moving forward."
Silvius says she has already joined the Iowa Mayor's Association and, along with the two new council members, the Municipal Leadership Academy.
Silvius says major goals for her include getting broadband internet to as many citizens as possible and finding ways to boost the city's housing stock. One new model that Silvius believes could help increase affordable housing includes 3D-printed houses through a new company, Alquist 3D.
"What I like about theirs is they're looking for ways to keep it affordable, and looking for families that are interested and willing to consider those types of homes, which is really unique," Silvius said. "We're going to have some in Southwest Iowa is my understanding, so it'll be interesting to see those projects come to fruition and give them some time to learn from their experience."
The 3D printing company, through collaboration with the Habitats for Humanity group, sold its first 3D printed house in Virginia. Meanwhile, Iowa State University recently announced it would be receiving a 3D concrete printer to create affordable housing.
Additionally, Silvius says she wants to get as much input from the community as possible through "vision and listen" sessions, specifically from the younger generation.
"I'm wanting to start with our younger folks aged 16-to-25, and I'm having a little session for them which I'll be sharing here soon," Silvius said. "Just to get their input on what they want to see in our community, what keeps them here and also bring them back in the future. Because we're really building our community for our young folks."
You can hear the full interview with Red Oak Mayor-elect Shawnna Silvius below.