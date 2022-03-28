(Red Oak) -- Previous action regarding city council agendas in Red Oak has been made null and void.
During its latest regular meeting, the Red Oak City Council saw action taken on its March 7th meeting regarding a resolution for the development, dissemination, and use of agendas vetoed. The resolution had previously passed by a slim 3-2 vote, with councilmen Brian Bills and Tim Fridolph casting the dissenting votes. While applauding the efforts of her council and city staff, Silvius says the primary reason for the veto was a process already being in place.
"We came to a compromise, and basically we spelled out expectations and a process that we all agreed to follow," Silvius said. "Hopefully that will be a positive way of moving forward with that particular thing."
Of those expectations, Silvius says more prominent items include the mayor's post being more involved in what the agenda will consist of and when it is sent to the public.
"Some of the information is really outdated, but it's more just a process of when I will get items to the administrator and clerk, when I will see a draft," Silvius explained. "And then have an opportunity to provide any input or make any edits or suggestions for something else. And then at what point it is disseminated to the public."
Silvius says no action will need to be taken by the council to enforce the updates.
However, Silvius did want to recognize the work that her city staff and council have been putting in during her early time as mayor.
"Serving on council and mayor and being a public service role is very challenging, obviously it's also sometimes a thankless position, and a lot of times people make decisions, and I wanted to make sure that they understand I always want them to make the decision that is right for them," Silvius said. "So I thank them for their service, I also thank our staff for all the work they do behind the scenes to keep the city running smoothly."
Silvius adds the discussion is part of a more significant effort to ensure all of the council's policies and procedures are up to date.