(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Monday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 8:25 Monday morning, a 2007 Pontiac driven by 68-year-old Willard Dale Cook was traveling southwest on Levi Road south of Glenwood. Authorities say while traversing a left hand curve, Cook's vehicle went off the traveled portion of the roadway and went airborne. The vehicle then rolled off of an embankment coming to final rest at the lower level of the hill.
Cook was transported by Glenwood Rescue with non-life threatening injuries and the damage to the vehicle resulted in a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.