(Shenandoah) -- A Sioux City man faces burglary charges for allegedly breaking into the Shenandoah Fire Station.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were page to the Fire Department around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say they found 42-year-old Joshua Jorge Colwell in the garage area attempting to tamper with a self-contained breathing apparatus refilling station.
Colwell was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary -- a Class D Felony -- fifth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $5,600 bond.