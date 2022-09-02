(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards.
In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
"We looked at different stack test events that had been delayed, cancelled, pushed back, and then also emission limit violations over the past year," said Fields. "There was a violation in August of last year, and also a violation in October that was documented, and a violation in December that was identified."
Of the $10,000 penalty, the order states that $4,000 was assessed for "economic benefit," or the likely cost savings due to noncompliance, and $3,000 each for the "gravity of the violation," and "culpability."
Fields says primarily two emission points violated the state standards involving the fermentation process and grain drying and distilling process at emission points S40 and S10. While the DNR restricts the two emission types, Fields says tighter restrictions are typically placed on HAPs.
"So HAPs are VOCs, but there's more concern for the HAPs and they're classified on potential health impacts," said Fields. "So there's lower limits for the hazardous air pollutants."
Thus, DNR officials have required SIRE to file a compliance plan within 30 days of the order and re-submit construction permits to the state agency within 60 days for the two emission points. In addition, Fields says SIRE officials have informed the DNR they will conduct a stack test later this month.
"We had obviously talks with the facility and they have notified us that repairs are ongoing as we speak," said Fields. "They're scheduled to perform a stack test to determine emission levels after the repairs on September 28."
Per the order, once a stack test demonstrates the two points are within emission limits, SIRE will conduct a compliance test twice a year, with one falling between June and August. SIRE will also be required to submit raw emissions data and hourly summaries on VOCs and HAPs to the DNR.