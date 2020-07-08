(Glenwood) -- Mills County is becoming one of KMAland's hot spots for COVID-19.
Mills County Public Health Wednesday afternoon confirmed six more coronavirus cases, for a total of 43 cases. Officials say two of the new cases are adults 18-to-40 years old, while three others are 41-to-60 years old. An additional case is 61-to-80 years old. The individuals contracted COVID-19 through community spread and through known contact. Of the 43 cases, 33 have recovered. Approximately 2,018 residents have been tested.
Officials say the additional six cases are a reminder to have a heightened awareness when in public, and that the coronavirus is more widespread now than when Governor Kim Reynolds first issued her Public Health Disaster proclamation in March.
An additional 345 confirmed cases were reported in Iowa Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 32,505. Iowa's death toll now stands at 734.