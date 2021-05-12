(Burlington Junction) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County, Missouri early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136, 5 miles west of Burlington Junction shortly after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say a 213 Dodge Charger driven by 37-year-old Stephen Lomeli of Skidmore was westbound on 136 when the vehicle crossed the center line, and traveled off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest in the eastbound lane on its top facing southwest.
Lomeli was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.