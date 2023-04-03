(Lincoln) -- Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama is hailing what she calls "commonsense, Second Amendment" legislation on firearms.
Late last week, the Nebraska Legislature placed LB 77 up for final debate. Introduced by State Senator Tom Brewer, the bill would allow the carrying of concealed handguns without a permit, change provisions relating to concealed weapons, and prohibit certain regulation of weapons by cities, villages, and counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Slama says she's pleased the bill finally has enough support in the Unicameral after several years of delay.
"We came in with around 32 baseline conservative votes for issues that we're facing in this legislature," said Slama, "and that's the highest we've ever seen in terms of a cohesive group of people who understand the districts that elected them to serve."
Though the law loosens or eliminates local gun laws, the Sterling Republican says amendments also carry provisions for increased penalties for felons using guns to commit violent crimes.
"The different provisions for the amendment on LB-77 include increased penalties for an unauthorized person carrying a firearm," she said. "This is somebody who doesn't have that right to carry a weapon, someone who's been convicted of violent felony in the past, someone with a protective order against them, a domestic violence protective order against them--those sort of things. The penalty there is increased. And also, crimes where you committing a crime with stolen firearms, where you use a firearm in the commission of crime--those penalties are also increased."
Slama says she pleased to see tougher penalties tacked onto the bill.
"We already have mandatory minimums with a lot of these criminal offenses," said Slama. "But, to see it be streamlined across the board to where if you are carrying a firearm in the commission of a crime, you have a pretty good idea that you will be going away for a very long time in the state of Nebraska."
Mayors and police chiefs in Omaha and Lincoln oppose the bill. However, Governor Jim Pillen indicated he would sign the bill if passed in the final round of debate. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama here: