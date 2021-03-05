(Lincoln) -- Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama is calling for a change in the way the state's electoral votes are counted.
Slama is sponsoring a bill in this year's Unicameral calling for Nebraska to switch to a winner-take-all method of awarding its electoral votes. Currently, two statewide electoral votes are awarded to the top presidential votegetter, and one per congressional district. Only the state of Maine divides its electoral votes via congressional district. Slama stated her objections to the current Electoral College voting system in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"So, when a Nebraska voter takes to the ballot box on Election Day," said Slama, "their vote only counts for three-fifths of Nebraska's Electoral College for the presidential election. Besides proportionally disenfranchising rural voters--as it means urban voters control two out of those five electoral college votes, it also minimizes Nebraska's relevance in presidential election cycles."
The Peru Republican says there's also a constitutional argument against the state's current system.
"Our founding fathers clearly intended for states--not segments of states--to determine the outcomes of presidential elections," she said. "When we're redistricting like we are scheduled to do so this year, and redrawing congressional districts, we should be doing that with the sole goal of drawing the lines of the congressional districts, not also thinking of about the implications of what that could mean for an electoral college vote in the future."
Slama adds implementing Nebraska's system nationwide would cause greater disparities between the electoral vote and popular vote.
"We not only incentivize presidential election electoral college gerrymandering with our current system--especially if it were to be applied to other states," said Slama, "we would also get a result that is far less reflective of the true political makeup of different states--Nebraska included."
Critics of the bill say there's nothing wrong with Nebraska's current method of awarding electoral votes, and that this is a Republican reaction to Democrat Joe Biden receiving an electoral vote for carrying Nebraska's Second Congressional District--which includes the Omaha area--last November. It was only the second time in history that the state split its electoral votes. Barack Obama carried that same district in 2008.
Action on LB 76 is pending in the legislature's government, military and veterans affairs committee. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.