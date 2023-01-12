(Lincoln) -- With the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session underway, a KMAland lawmaker heads an important committee.
State Senator Julie Slama was recently named chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. The Sterling Republican has been a committee member for the past two years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says the chairmanship has special meaning to her, because of her mother's banking career.
"I originally got on the committee because my mom works at Auburn State Bank in Auburn, Nebraska," said Slama. "She's worked there for almost 20 years now. I grew up around that bank, and I really had the chance to value growing up the importance of all our community banks, and our community insurance agents. And, to come to the legislature and be able to appreciate that industry--and those industries as a whole across the state of Nebraska--is just really a privilege."
In addition to legislation surrounding federal regulations and statutes, Slama expects the committee to deal with the growing cryptocurrency issue. She says one bill deals with adopting Article 12--a uniform commercial code on cryptocurrency.
"We had adopted a previous preliminary version of Article 12 on cryptocurrency a couple of years back," she said. "Now, we're able to finally pass the finalized version. So, we'll have everything from changing dates to a 70-page bill with cryptocurrency regulations in it. So, it's a really broad swath of topics.
"We've got a majority of freshmen and new members on our committee. So, I'm excited to lead the charge on that front, and serve our community bankers and community insurance agents across Nebraska," Slama added.
Slama says committee members must take a thoughtful approach to governance about cryptocurrency, in light of recent problems. She says Article 12 is the best way to regulate the cryptocurrency business.
"One of the biggest dangers of cryptocurrency right now is that it's really unregulated," said Slama. "As we saw with FTX and everything that happened in 2022 with cryptocurrency, the unregulated nature of digital assets and digital exchanges really allowed it to explode in popularity. But, that lack of accountability and lack of oversight ultimately lead to that bubble bursting in 2022."
You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama here: