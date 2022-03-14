(Lincoln) -- Lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature still have major issues to decide on this decision.
Chief among the budget bills is the expenditure of around a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the state. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Senator Julie Slama says the money must be spent according to federal regulations.
"Our hands are tied in terms of how we can spend those dollars," said Slama. "So, I'm really looking forward to things like rural broadband expansion, workforce housing investments and using those dollars to invest in programs that can free up more money in our budget that can to where we can actually provide some tax relief for Nebraska taxpayers."
Another proposal on the docket is LB 1218, the so-called Teach in Nebraska Today Program bill. Among other things, the bill would provide first-year educators up to $5,000 a year up for up to five years. Slama says she supports this provision and others in order to address teacher shortages in the state.
"Our teachers are essential workers," she said, "and if we don't have teachers for our kids, we're going to face a real uphill battle for our society. I do have concerns about one-time payments that might put these new teachers in a higher pay grade than teachers who have been working for four-to-five years. But, I do understand the problem, and I support things like lowering the practice test requirements, student loan repayments for teachers, in addition to incentives for first-year teachers hoping to educate our youth."
Similar to a bill under consideration in Iowa, the measure would remove the requirement for a basic skills test in order to receive teaching certification. Currently, Slama says the test is hard for prospective instructors to pass.
"I'm all in favor for having high bars for our teachers," said Slama. "However, the practice exam and tests like it don't necessarily reflect what kind of quality teacher the student is going to be, and ends up driving away some real quality potential educators because of things like test anxiety, or not being able to chart in a high-pressure environment some sort of seating arrangement. That's a logic game--much like the bar exam for lawyers."
Other high profile bills still alive in the Unicameral is the so-called constitutional carry bill--which survived a long-running filibuster late last week, and a measure outlawing all abortions in Nebraska--provided the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama here: