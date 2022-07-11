(Lincoln) -- A southeast Nebraska lawmaker expresses optimism that a referendum for voter identification will make the November election ballot.
And, State Senator Julie Slama anticipates the referendum passing this fall. Slama announced at a news conference late last week that a petition drive for the referendum's placement garnered more than 172,000 signatures. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Slama says the signatures are more than enough to set the November vote--pending approval from the Nebraska Secretary of State's office.
"Our minimum threshold that we needed to turn in was 124,000 signatures," said Slama. "So, we had nearly 50,000 of registered voters in Nebraska above and beyond what we needed to qualify for the ballot."
The Dunbar Republican adds a majority of voters in 58 of Iowa's 93 counties signed the petition--exceeding the state-required 38 signatures. Slama says the referendum's language abides by the state's strict single-subject rule on constitutional amendments.
"Our language was very simple," she said. "It just says a photo I.D. will be required to vote. As 35 states already have this requirement in place, I wholeheartedly believe Nebraska can become the 36th, and maintain everybody's access to the voting booths, just assuring they are who they say they are when they vote."
Slama rejects the assertion from opponents saying voter I.D. is discriminatory, and is unnecessary because of the lack of evidence of voter fraud in the state.
"This kind of activity is almost impossible to detect," said Slama. "For me, I think that voter I.D. is just common sense. You need your I.D. to do just about anything in the United States as an adult, from boarding a plane to buying groceries to buying cold medicine, even.
"So, for me, when you're exercising your most important right as an American citizen, I think it's the most simplest, most basic form of election security possible that you produce an I.D., and you prove that you are who you say you are."
Slama says she's unsure about the success of other petition drives calling for referendums on medical marijuana and a minimum wage increase in November. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama here: