(Lincoln) -- The 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session ended late last week with the passage of some high profile bills.
Among them is LB 514, which provides for valid photographic identification for voting purposes, and changes provisions relating to voting and counting ballots and certain identification documents. Despite being a longtime proponent of voter ID requirements in Nebraska, State Senator Julie Slama was the lone dissenting vote. Leading a filibuster against the bill in the session's final days, the Sterling Republican argued the bill didn't go far enough to increase election security. Slama shared her thoughts on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"Voters won't have to do much of anything," said Slama. "All they have to give is a reasonable impediment that they don't want to show their voter ID, or don't have to, and they won't. So, I'm very concerned about the weak voter ID framework that passed. It actually works out to be the weakest voter ID framework in the country among those states that have voter ID."
Under the measure, IDs would include passports, driver’s licenses, military and tribal IDs and Nebraska college IDs. Expired IDs are also allowed, provided they have the voter’s name and photo. Residents of hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living centers may use patient documents that include a photo. Slama, however, pushed for other requirements, including notarization of mail-in ballots and verification of voters’ citizenship, among others. She alleges Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen commandeered the bill.
"The secretary of state played a very heavy roll in this process," she said. "Some actually said that he (Evnen) hijacked the process to minimize the amount of work he had to do. There is no requirement that anybody show an ID in order to vote. In fact, it actually forbids our county election officials from checking the ID numbers presented on mail-in ballots."
Though Governor Jim Pillen signed the bill, Slama expects a legal challenge against it. Another measure passing in the Unicameral's waning days also faces a challenge--LB 753. Dubbed the Opportunity Scholarship Act, the bill provides tax credits for donations for scholarship funds for private and faith-based institutions. Opponents argued the bill channels state funding from public to private schools. But, Slama contends the bill gives lower income students and parents an opportunity attend private schools.
"At the start of this session, Nebraska was one of two states in the country left that had no forms of school choice," said Slama. "What that meant was, we were operating an educational system that was 'school choice for me, but not for thee,' to where if you had the money, you could have school choice. But, if you came from a lower-income background, you just didn't have that opportunity open to you."
The Nebraska Education Association--representing the state's teachers--is mounting a petition drive to place a referendum repealing the measure on the November, 2024 general election ballot. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama here: